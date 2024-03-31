There are not many people who know the Patriots roster better than former captain Devin McCourty. McCourty is well-aware of New England’s deficiencies, and the biggest areas for improvement.

While speaking at the organization’s pre-draft event for season-ticket holders Saturday, McCourty highlighted his ideal haul in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It had one big thing in common: Offense.

“As much as I love defense, I would love to see first round/offense, second round/offense, third round/offense,” McCourty told those at Gillette Stadium, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss in his weekly notes column. “Just keep it rolling and go get offensive guys! That’s where it’s needed the most.”

McCourty’s sentiments prompted a cheer from the crowd, Reiss wrote. They also represent the opinion of the majority of Patriots fans not in attendance. After all, the Patriots had one of the league’s worst offenses last season.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they have the ability to bring high-level talent to New England. The Patriots hold the third pick in the NFL draft, along with an early second-round selection (No. 34). New England very well could target its quarterback of the future in the first-round and draft either an offensive tackle or wide receiver with its second selection.

Then again, the Patriots could trade the No. 3 pick, something the organization has kept the door open on. It would help the Patriots acquire more draft capital, and then they could spend said capital on more offensive players at positions of need.