Matthew Judon took it upon himself to try to help recruit top players for the Patriots, but he’s had a very low success rate.

His pitches to Josh Jacobs and Calvin Ridley seemingly went unheard as the running back signed with the Green Bay Packers and the wide receiver rejected New England to sign a lucrative deal with the Tennessee Titans.

A Patriots fan on social media admitted they loved the star pass rusher but called him the “worst GM in the league.” The post caught the attention of one of Judon’s teammates.

“No Lies Told,” Ja’Whaun Bentley posted on X on Wednesday.

It’s very possible Bentley was throwing shots at Judon just as a lighthearted joke. But the sentiment also might be why Patriots fans took Judon’s alleged call with Tee Higgins, who reportedly requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, with a grain of salt.

The Patriots still have options on the table even after whiffing on their pursuit of Ridley, and, likely, Judon won’t let his misses deter him from shooting his shot toward other star players.