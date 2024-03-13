Tom Brady will begin his FOX Sports broadcasting career during the 2024 season, and it appears the former New England Patriots quarterback has made every effort to be as prepared as possible.

Brady will replace Greg Olsen and pair with Kevin Burkhardt on the main FOX commentary team, and while the 46-year-old has a goal for his career, he’s reached out to old rival Peyton Manning for advice.

Manning is set to host NBC’s Olympics broadcast with Mike Tirico, and he revealed to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand that he spoke with Brady at the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s golf event.

“He’s reached out to me for advice,” Manning told Marchand. “I said, ‘Tom, I watch football from my neighbor’s garage on Monday nights. I’m not sure I’m worthy of being called for advice for what you’re about to do.'”

Manning also confirmed he’s reached out to former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to join Omaha Productions.

Brady joined the “ManningCast” last season, and he’s admitted Manning has given him advice on other things, like his return to New England, throughout the years. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer reached out to others for advice as he hopes to be as successful off the field as he was on the gridiron.