Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

The Bruins end their two-game road trip Monday with an Original Six matchup.

Boston takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena for the third time this season. The B’s won the first matchup in a shootout, and the last time the sides faced off, the Bruins took home an overtime victory on Dec. 2.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Maple Leafs matchup can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak black home classic jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-Toronto broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Maple Leafs and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023.

