Red Sox Wrap: Mariners Stun Boston In First Extra-Innings Battle In 2024

The Boston Red Sox continued their series against the Seattle Mariners with a crushing 4-3 loss in extra innings on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.

With the loss, Boston falls to 1-2 while Seattle moves to 2-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The day after Nick Pivetta and George Kirby went pitch-for-pitch in dominant outings, Boston’s Kutter Crawford and Seattle’s Logan Gilbert kept that trend going on Saturday night.

Crawford looked strong in his season debut, pounding the strike zone and allowing his defense to make plays early on. The strikeouts came later, racking up seven in six innings, including a perfectly-placed fastball to freeze Mitch Haniger on his final pitch of the night.

Gilbert allowed just one run in seven innings while tallying eight strikeouts of his own with just four hits allowed.

Both bullpens held strong to send the game into extra innings, the first such game for the Red Sox this season. In the tenth inning, Pablo Reyes drove in Ceddanne Rafaela for the second time on the night to take the lead. Masataka Yoshida added on an insurance run with an RBI single after striking out three times on the night.

With several left-handers due up, Joely Rodriguez took the ball in the bottom half of the inning. From there, Boston’s luck took a tailspin. Luke Raley drove in a run on a broken bat single to left. A bobble from Wilyer Abreu put runners on second and third. A J.P. Crawford fielder’s choice tied the game.

Justin Slaten then entered, making his MLB debut, to face Julio Rodriguez, who delivered a walk-off single to right field.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Crawford dazzled on the mound for the Red Sox, striking out seven hitters in six innings.

— Rafaela made a sensational diving catch in center field and scored two runs.

Rafaela diving right in 😲 pic.twitter.com/bxp0JCLQra — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 31, 2024

— Reyes drove in Rafaela twice on the night.

