Less than 48 hours before the NHL’s trade deadline, it was reported that the Bruins had an “inside track” on acquiring Joel Edmundson from the Capitals.

Well, Edmundson won’t be relocating from Washington D.C. to Boston after all.

The veteran defenseman is headed to Toronto, the club announced shortly before noon ET on Thursday. The Capitals will receive the New York Islanders’ 2024 third-round draft pick and the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2025 fifth-rounder in the deal. Washington reportedly will retain 50% of Edmundson’s remaining 2023-24 salary, which already was being halfway covered by the Montreal Canadiens.

TRADE: We’ve acquired defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 7, 2024

The Maple Leafs entered Thursday seven points behind the Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings. As fate would have it, the longtime Original Six rivals will meet Thursday evening at TD Garden for their final regular-season tilt. NESN’s full coverage of the contest will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Edmundson, a key member of the 2019 St. Louis Blues team that beat the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, played in 44 games with Washington this season before he was traded to Toronto. The 30-year-old wasn’t much of an offensive threat with the Capitals (one goal, five assists), but the 6-foot-5 blueliner should improve the Leafs’ defensive efforts.