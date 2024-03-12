The New England Patriots were viewed as an ideal match for free agent linebacker Frankie Luvu this offseason, however, the 27-year-old found his next landing spot elsewhere on Monday.

Luvu and the Washington Commanders agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $36 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Putting an end to a three-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, Luvu recorded 5.5 sacks with a career-high 125 combined tackles through 17 games in 2023, emerging as one of the most effective linebackers in the NFL.

Last season, Luvu led all linebackers in completion percentage allowed (56.4%), per NFL Next Gen Stats, settling in as a full-time starter after joining Carolina as a special teamer in 2021. That’s a mountain climb from when Luvu was a practice squad member with the New York Jets after going undrafted out of Washington State in 2018.

Now an impactful — and at times, undervalued — defensive veteran, Luvu joins a Commanders team in need of linebacker depth.

Story continues below advertisement

Luvu will play under defensive coordinator Joe Witt Jr., looking to fulfill that same integral role that Luvu did in Carolina. Considering the maximum valued cost, Luvu could prove to be an offseason steal down the line.