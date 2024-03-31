A trip to the Final Four will be on the line at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in a Midwest Regional final. The winner will advance to the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

The Boilermakers advanced to the Elite Eight after NCAA Tournament wins over No. 16 Grambling State and No. 8 Utah State before a Sweet 16 victory over No. 5 Gonzaga on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers are in the regional final after tournament wins over No. 15 Saint Peter’s, No. 7 Texas and No. 3 Creighton in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Purdue-Tennessee online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

