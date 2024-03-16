This Saturday’s America East championship features a rematch of last year’s title game between the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Vermont Catamounts.

It will be a matchup of strength versus strength as UMass Lowell led the conference in scoring with 80.6 points per game, but Vermont allowed the fewest points per game at 63.

UMass Lowell entered the America East tournament as the No. 2 seed and beat UMBC and Bryant to make its second straight championship final. The Riverhawks will look to their first America East crown in program history.

Vermont entered the America East tournament as the top seed and took down the University of Albany and New Hampshire to make its third straight championship final. The Catamounts have won 10 America East titles heading into Saturday’s matchup, and a win over UMass Lowell would be its third straight conference title and sixth in eight seasons.

The Catamounts are 7.5-point favorites over the River Hawks, and the matchup’s total is set at 135.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how you can watch the America East championship online and on TV.

When: Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial|ESPN+