Virginia Commonwealth University and Duquesne will battle on Sunday afternoon for the Atlantic 10 title and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

VCU (22-12) entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed, defeating No. 12 Fordham 69-62 on Wednesday, No. 4 Massachusetts 73-59 and No. 9 Saint Joseph’s 66-60 to advance to the title game. The Rams are looking to capture the Atlantic 10 for the second straight year. Duquesne (23-11) is the No. 6 seed and is making their first appearance in the championship game since 2009. The Dukes’ only title came in 1977 when they defeated Villanova 57-54.

The Dukes defeated the Rams 69-59 in their only meeting this season. VCU is a 1.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 126.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Atlantic 10 Championship from Barclays Center online and on TV.

When: Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — Free Trial | Paramount+