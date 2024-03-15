Who Alex Cora Views As Red Sox ‘Spring Breakout’ Captain

The Boston Red Sox have a number of top-tier prospects that will take the field on Saturday during an inaugural “Spring Breakout” game against the Atlanta Braves.

Among the players is outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who has impressed in spring training after debuting for the Red Sox in 2023. Rafaela gets set to play in the game with rookie eligibility, though his current status almost makes him a “veteran” among the other prospects.

NESN’s Lou Merloni had previously asked Red Sox manager Alex Cora if, as a result, Rafaela would be a de facto captain of the team.

“(Cora) said, ‘No, the shortstop is,'” Merloni shared, as seen on the NESN broadcast of Friday’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins.

That shortstop Cora referenced is Marcelo Mayer.

Boston’s top prospect and 2021 first-round draft pick is at the center of the next core of young talent for the Red Sox. Mayer is on a mission to resume his star potential this season after injuries limited his development. Now, the California native has the chance to reestablish himself as the face of the Red Sox’s future along with Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel.

Mayer will be one of several talented prospects for Boston against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday afternoon. You can catch the “Spring Breakout” game at 1 p.m. ET on NESN.