The Patriots might love Jayden Daniels. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has a very exciting skill set that could fast-track the rebuild going on in New England.

The problem? It doesn’t sound like Jerod Mayo and company will have the opportunity to draft the LSU product.

On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed how he sees the Commanders using the No. 2 overall pick. Of course, Washington’s selection squarely impacts how the Patriots can utilize their highest draft selection since 1993.

“I know we’re not supposed to spoil picks, and we’ll see how the Commanders decide to move forward with the No. 2 overall selection. But a little over a few weeks out, to me, I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick,” Schefter said. “Seems like he’s popular in the scouting community, seems like he’d bring a lot of the attributes that the Commanders would like.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schefter added: “I think Jayden Daniel is going to be someone who really appeals to them. It’s hard for me today — today — to see Jayden Daniels sliding much past pick No. 2. So, let’s pencil him in there. I know we’re not supposed to reveal the picks in advance. We don’t know what the picks will be. We’ll see how this shakes out. I think that’s how it’s stacking up a few weeks out. Caleb Williams one, Jayden Daniels two and then the New England Patriots would be on the clock at No. 3 with the possibility of taking Drake Maye.”

New England might not view Maye as some sort of consolation prize. Evaluators reportedly viewed the North Carolina product as the top quarterback in multiple areas at February’s NFL Scouting Combine and Maye himself said he’s had “great” conversations with the Patriots. Mayo also believes Maye doesn’t have a ceiling for his potential.

That said, we don’t know how all of New England’s decision-makers feel about Maye and team brass has made it clear the Patriots are open to trading down. So, while the first two picks of the draft might be all but set in stone, there’s still plenty of uncertainty hovering over New England at No. 3.