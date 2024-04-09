BOSTON — Alex Cora had an update on injured Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, but it wasn’t an optimistic one.

Story, who dislocated his left shoulder against the Los Angeles Angels on April 5, had an appointment with Dr. Evan O’Donnell in Boston on Monday. After that consultation found an issue with the bone structure, Story now will travel back to LA to get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

“There’s concern with the bone structure so he’s going to get a second opinion on Friday,” Cora said Tuesday before Boston’s home opener at Fenway Park. “He’s going to go to LA to see Dr. ElAttrache. So we’ll know more over the weekend.”

Cora said there was a “possibility” Story would need surgery. But the Red Sox manager made it clear he did not want to speculate on the situation before Story received a second opinion.

“We’ll know more Friday. He’s going to get a second opinion. That’s all I have,” Cora said.

Story on Saturday was placed on the 10-day injured list, though his dejected reaction all but confirmed it would be longer than that.

With Story out of the lineup, Cora doubled down Tuesday and said Boston will platoon infielders including Pablo Reyes and David Hamilton.

Hamilton will get the start Tuesday as the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener at Fenway Park. First pitch from Brayan Bello is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.