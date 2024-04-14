Cooper Criswell Boosts Red Sox With Serviceable Starting Depth

Cooper Criswell signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox and stretched out as a starter in spring training. His stuff impressed during the spring, though he started the season with Triple-A Worcester to stay ready as a starter. His chance would come based on need, which may have came earlier than the Red Sox hoped.

Nick Pivetta went to the injured list earlier in the week, creating the need for a spot start after moving the rest of the rotation up a day to throw on regular rest. Criswell came up to the taxi squad on Friday before the Red Sox activated him to start on Saturday.

The right-hander gave four innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts. High pitch counts in the second and third innings forced him out early, though he set the tone along with an improved offense in a 7-2 win for the Red Sox over the Los Angeles Angels.

“It gives you that much more confidence to get out there and attack the hitters,” Criswell told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just come up here and compete. Any time you get that ball, just give your best effort. Try to give the team the best chance to win. Today, we came out on the winning side in a good team win.”

Story continues below advertisement

While a lack of clarity on where he will keep pitching, Criswell’s wide-spanning career keeps him ready to be adaptable for the Red Sox.

“It’s tough, but I feel like I’ve been doing that the past three years, going up and down,” Criswell added.

For a Red Sox rotation that keeps giving the team a chance to win, Criswell will continue to be a valuable asset to boost his club throughout the year.