David Ortiz, Red Sox Greats Mourn Death Of Larry Lucchino

Many Boston Red Sox greats paid their respects to former team president and CEO Larry Lucchino after he died Tuesday at the age of 78.

Lucchino joined the Red Sox in 2002 and spent 14 seasons with the franchise as Boston won three World Series titles during that span.

Lucchino left a large impact on not only the Red Sox, but those he crossed paths with in the organization, and David Ortiz fondly remembered him.

“Larry Lucchino was someone who really cared about the Red Sox doing well,” Ortiz said in a statement. “When I first joined the organization, he was just the business guy who dealt with the agent. As a player, it was sometimes hard to understand where he was coming from, but he made everything about winning and the organization doing well.

“Once we got to know each other better, we became really good friends. I loved Larry. He supported me and always gave me really good advice. Our relationship kept getting better and better. It is so sad to see him go, and I send my condolences to his family and all who loved him. He knew how to put the pieces together. When you talked to Larry and understood what the Red Sox meant to him, you got the memo: win.”

Dustin Pedroia and Jason Varitek also saw the same winning quality in Lucchino that Ortiz did.

“Larry was a winner,” Pedroia said in a statement. “Didn’t matter if it was a contract negotiation, saving Fenway, asking players what we need to compete. Larry was going to work until the job was finished. He had a presence and an attitude that wouldn’t be denied. He was a tone setter for our organization.”

Said Varitek in a statement: “Red Sox Nation lost a legend today. Larry was larger than life and loved to win, something that drive his teams to do the same. It was an honor to play for him, know and learn from him, and to see his visions brought to life. The mark that he has left on the Red Sox, on baseball, will never be forgotten.”

Red Sox legend and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez noticed a different side of Lucchino, one that was just as valuable to his success with the Red Sox.

“My heart goes out to the Lucchino family,” Martinez said in a statement. “They lost not only a great man, but a visionary with the biggest heart, even though he tried to cover it playing shy and trying to hide away from people’s eyes…but not me; he didn’t fool me. We just lost a dear friend and we’re all sad about it. I will miss you my dear friend. R.I.P Larry.”