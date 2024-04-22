If the Boston Bruins advance past the Toronto Maple Leafs and reach the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, head coach Jim Montgomery believes the Black and Gold could add another power forward to their lineup.

Justin Brazeau, who hasn’t played since April 2 due to an upper-body injury, is a possible second-round option for the Bruins, Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday.

“I don’t know exactly, but I would say Round 2,” Montgomery responded when asked about the best-case scenario for Brazeau, per the Bruins.

Brazeau skated with the group throughout the last week and did so again before Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Monday.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said last week Brazeau is considered “week-to-week.” At the time, Sweeney said Brazeau’s first-round availability was unlikely.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Brazeau, who was having a bottom-six impact, hasn’t played since Boston’s 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators on April 2. For Brazeau to have a chance to return, though, the Bruins will have to take care of the Maple Leafs in the current best-of-seven series.

Boston, which holds a 1-0 series lead, will try to extend that advantage at TD Garden on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.