The Bruins and Maple Leafs will receive two days of rest after Game 3, and the extra night off could benefit Toronto.

Boston took a 2-1 series lead after beating the Maple Leafs, 4-2, at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. However, William Nylander is “trending toward” a return to the lineup for Game 4 on Saturday, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston on Thursday, citing NHL sources.

The 27-year-old skated in practice this week and head coach Sheldon Keefe was optimistic about the forward’s chance of playing in Game 3. Nylander’s return will be another factor to game plan for as the Bruins hope to take a 3-1 series lead before the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series returns to Boston.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was irked by the scheduling, and it seems the extra day of rest could be why Nylander will be able to make his return sooner than the B’s hoped.

Johnston added Auston Matthews dealt with an illness Wednesday, which was why he missed morning skate. It also might have been why it was a mundane performance from the star forward, who only had three shots on goal.

Keefe likely will continue to be vague about Nylander’s status heading into Saturday, and Montgomery’s side will be ready for whoever is in the lineup.