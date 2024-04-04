DJ Burns Jr. intends to keep his gridiron days far in the rearview.

Burns, the NC State men’s college basketball player who became a star during the NCAA Tournament, was asked if he would be interested in pursuing a NFL career after his days on the hardwood.

The big man shut it down.

“Zero,” he told reporters Thursday, per the Associated Press.

Burns’ response came after it was reported that multiple NFL executives were interested in the 23-year-old. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns showcased impressive footwork and athleticism during NC State’s tournament run, ultimately playing a massive role in the Wolfpack reaching the Final Four.

Burns played football until he received his first college basketball scholarship in eighth grade, he told reporters.

Many theorized that Burns could land a left tackle job in the NFL. But it seems Burns won’t be thinking about a career in football when he takes the court against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.