Eliot Wolf reportedly desires J.J. McCarthy.

Longtime NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline reported Monday that Wolf, who will make the final decision for the New England Patriots on draft night, has been “pushing hard” for the Michigan product.

While appearing on the “Patriots Talk” podcast hosted by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, which was released Tuesday, Pauline expanded on his report.

“What I heard from other general managers, not from the Patriots, but other general manages is that Eliot Wolf, the de facto general manager of the Patriots, is in love with J.J. McCarthy,” Pauline told Curran.

“And right now the feeling is that J.J. McCarthy — or at least Eliot Wolf is pushing for J.J. McCarthy. And that seems like it’s going to be the pick.”

Pauline’s initial report stated it was the “buzz” on the pro-day circuit, but he did not indicate whether it was from league sources, Patriots executives or others. The draft expert cleared that up.

McCarthy’s stock continues to rise. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels long were viewed as the consensus top three quarterbacks, but McCarthy seemingly has joined that top-tier group.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that league executives viewed McCarthy as the “most popular” choice to be selected by the Washington Commanders, who own the second overall pick. His betting prices to go No. 2 to the Commanders were immediately slashed.

Pauline attributed McCarthy’s rise to his interviews during the NFL Scouting Combine and Wolverines pro day.

“I could understand the love for J.J. McCarthy. I don’t agree with it, but I understand it,” Pauline said. “Because whether it’s J.J. McCarthy or any of these Michigan kids, they’ve acquitted themselves well during the interview process.

“You watch J.J. McCarthy, he’s got great confidence, great moxie on the field. He’s a great leader. I question his physical skills, but that moxie and that confidence has come over in the interview process.”

It appears that is the case for Wolf, who will make New England’s decision at No. 3.