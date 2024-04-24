The final days leading up to the NFL draft is when teams finalize their boards, and Patriots fans might have an idea of what New England’s rankings look like.

Caleb Williams is expected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears. After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the Commanders will do with the second overall pick. General manager Adam Peters stated his team’s intent on taking a quarterback, but it’s unclear which one Washington will take.

The Patriots will have their pick of quarterback at No. 3, and they reportedly won’t make a trade decision until the Commanders make their pick.

As for their preference, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday after talking to his sources believes New England has the QB class ranked as Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. J.J. McCarthy likely is ranked fourth in its signal-caller rankings, and Fowler noted Robert Kraft’s affinity for Tom Brady could influence a trade back to take the Michigan product.

Multiple reports indicate Washington will take Daniels at No. 2. Teams like the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings reportedly are enamored with Maye and would be willing to trade up for him. However, despite Maye being ranked third on their rumored list, Fowler reported New England “still like Maye’s upside.”

The Patriots appear intent on taking a quarterback and won’t miss their chance unless given an unprecedented offer. And it should sit well with fans that the franchise still would take Maye even if they missed out on a chance at Daniels.