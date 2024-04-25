NFL Draft Rumors: Patriots ‘Have Explored’ This Potential Big Move

The Patriots might make more than one selection Thursday evening in Detroit.

And no, we’re not talking about a possible outcome of New England trading out of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There’s been a ton of attention on the Patriots’ highest selection in over three decades, and deservedly so. But let’s not forget about New England’s second scheduled pick, which allows Jerod Mayo and company to select a premium player only two spots removed from Round 1.

But maybe Patriots decision-makers aren’t totally content with waiting until Day 2 of the draft to make their second pick. Armed with the 34th overall selection, New England “has explored what it could look like to jump into the back half of 1st round,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots presumably are looking into potential avenues where they could find top-tier support for their new quarterback. After taking a signal-caller at No. 3 — perhaps Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy — a trade back into the first round could set New England up to select one of the best wide receivers or offensive tackles in the class. Those positions arguably are the Patriots’ biggest needs outside of quarterback.

Such a move obviously will boil down to the price for de facto general manager Eliot Wolf, who shouldn’t be in the business of shelling out too many future assets. New England, at least on paper, still is a ways away from Super Bowl contender status and needs to value all of the picks in its arsenal.

That said, there are usually a few players who drift down the first-round board deeper than expected. And if a prospect who New England loves experiences a similar fate Thursday, the Pats might become compelled to pounce.