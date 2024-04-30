Patriots Star Asks Fans To ‘Bear With’ Offense Through Rebuild

The Patriots have done their best to completely rebuild their offense this offseason, specifically when it comes to the hiring of their coaching staff and their approach to the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s still a work in progress, though.

New England completely revamped its coaching staff, with the only returning names Jerod Mayo, DeMarcus Covington, Mike Pellegrino and Troy Brown. That’s a whole lotta defensive names and one offensive guy whose role has changed significantly. The Patriots also selected seven offensive players in the draft, meaning there will be a ton of fresh faces on that side of the ball.

Rhamondre Stevenson, one of the few skill-position holdovers that will have a major role in 2024, is looking for some patience as they figure things out.

“Just bear with us,” Stevenson said Monday, meeting with reporters for the first time this offseason. “We’re going to try to get it right. We have new people on the offensive side of the ball, new coaches, new scheme. We’re going to try to get it going.”

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will be at the forefront of their search for offensive competence, and Stevenson should play a major part. He’s averaged 4.5 yards per carry over the course of his three seasons, while finding the end one 15 total times and becoming a big part in New England’s passing game.

Drake Maye, Ja’Lynn Polk, Caedan Wallace and Javon Baker, four of the Patriots’ top five picks this past weekend, will be added to the mix. The Patriots obviously think they can help transform the offense, but Stevenson knows it will take time.