PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Battles For Road Win Over New York

PWHL Boston took a trip to New Jersey on Saturday and finished the afternoon with a 2-1 win over PWHL New York at Prudential Center.

With the win, Boston moves to 6-4-2-9 while New York moves to 3-4-3-10.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston returned in April with a home win over PWHL Toronto and looked to keep the momentum rolling.

The teams combined for sixteen shots in the opening 20 minutes. Steady offensive pressure set up Boston’s Nicole Kosta to punch a loose puck into the net on a diving effort in the crease for the game’s first goal and her first tally of the season.

New York’s Jessie Eldridge took advantage of zone pressure to even the score in the final minutes of the second period.

Boston stepped up the pressure into the third period, earning a power play and earning a double-digit advantage in the shot margin. Still, both teams fought for a go-ahead score. That paid off when Lexie Adzija netted her sixth goal of the season with under four minutes to go.

In front of a high-energy crowd, Boston earned a hard-fought victory.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Kosta scored for the first time this season.

— Eldridge lit the lamp for the seventh time this season for New York.

— Adzija’s goal decided the game for Boston.

UP NEXT

Boston heads north of the border on Wednesday to battle PWHL Ottawa. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN 360.