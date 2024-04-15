BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora heard from others who agree with Kenley Jansen’s sentiments regarding the quality of baseballs this season. Cora even said he noticed similar issues when throwing batting practice to his club.

“A lot of people talk about it, he (Jansen) was more vocal,” Cora said before the Red Sox hosted the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day.

After Jansen earned a save in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, the 36-year-old criticized MLB and specifically the quality of the ball.

“I just hope we can get better quality balls,” Jansen said. “That’s all I’m saying. It’s embarrassing.”

Jansen said it’s something he’s noticed all season, and noticed again Sunday as he hit the first batter he faced before he allowed a hit and walked another batter. Jansen eventually got the save after striking out Mike Trout with two runners in scoring position in the one-run game.

Jansen said he feels like the team’s bullpen baseballs are in better condition than the official game balls.

“It wasn’t about our guys rubbing it, like there’s rules about that and you have to do it a certain way,” Cora said in clarification. “They decided that two years ago, right?

Cora added: “Sometimes they feel like they’re cue balls.”

Cora, who attributed Jansen’s public comments to frustration, said there have been conversations with the league and MLB Players’ Association looped in.