Red Sox Vs. Giants Lineups: Garrett Cooper Makes Debut

The Red Sox look to continue their series-winning ways Tuesday, as they open an interleague series against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park.

Garrett Cooper will join them in that quest.

Cooper will enter the lineup just one day after being acquired in a trade with the Cubs, playing first base as the Red Sox look to find a suitable replacement for Triston Casas. He’ll bat seventh, with Boston rolling out a familiar lineup ahead of him.

Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Tyler O’Neill and Wilyer Abreu will combine to lead the way, just as they did in Sunday night’s walk-off win over Chicago. Rob Refsnyder will re-enter, replacing Masataka Yoshida after he aggravated a hand injury. Enmanuel Valdez will remain at second base, with Vaughn Grissom still unable to return due to an illness.

Reese McGuire and Ceddanne Rafaela will round out the order, with the latter playing shortstop. Refsnyder, Duran, and Abreu will make up the outfield. O’Neill will be the designated hitter.

The Red Sox and Giants are scheduled to take the field at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.

BOSTON RED SOX (16-13)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, DH

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Cooper Criswell, RHP (1-1, 2.38 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (14-15)

Jung Hoo Lee, CF

LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Michael Conforto, LF

Patrick Bailey, C

Jorge Soler, DH

Thairo Estrada, 2B

Mike Yastrzemski, RF

Nick Ahmed, SS

Logan Webb, RHP (3-1, 2.33 ERA)