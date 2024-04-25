The Red Sox and the Guardians will compete for a series win in the finale of their three-game set Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

A defensive Alex Cora on Wednesday explained Masataka Yoshida’s recent absence from the starting lineup and claimed the second-year pro would be Boston’s designated hitter for the matinee matchup. But when the visitors’ manager turned in his lineup card a few hours before first pitch in Cleveland, Yoshida was nowhere to be found.

Rafael Devers, who returned to action in Wednesday’s blowout win, will be the designated hitter again Thursday, while Pablo Reyes will start at third base. Yoshida, meanwhile, will start the game on the bench for the fourth straight contest.

Boston will give the ball to Chase Anderson, who logged two shutout innings in each of his last two appearances. Cleveland will counter with Triston McKenzie, who failed to complete six innings in any of his first four starts of the season.

Here are the full starting lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Guardians game:

RED SOX (14-11)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, DH

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Pablo Reyes, 3B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

David Hamilton, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Chase Anderson, RHP (0-0, 2.77 ERA)

GUARDIANS (17-7)

Steven Kwan, LF

Tyler Freeman, CF

José Ramírez, DH

Josh Naylor, 1B

David Fry, C

Andrés Giménez, 2B

Will Brennan, RF

Gabriel Arias, 3B

Brayan Rocchio, SS

Triston McKenzie, RHP (2-2, 5.00 ERA)