Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was extremely critical of himself for making a costly error in Tuesday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

He wanted to “flush” his performance down the drain and start anew. Well, Duran accomplished just that.

Duran bounced back after his mistake and got going in the right direction again in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Orioles at Fenway Park. He collected two opposite-field singles in his first two at-bats and provided a heads-up running play by scoring all the way from first on a bloop single by Tyler O’Neill in the bottom of the third inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora certainly was pleased with how Duran responded.

“We talked about it yesterday; just be ready for tomorrow,” Cora told reporters. “That’s going to happen. An error out there, and he’s going to be hard on himself. He came out, went the other way. Great baseball play on the pop-up, didn’t stop playing, scores. This guy, he’s a good player.

“A little bit hard on himself, yeah. We know that. But we’ll take care of him. We’re going to keep giving him support and let you guys know he’s a really good player.”

Duran finished the contest 2-for-5 at the plate and continues to be a key bat in setting the order from atop the lineup for the Red Sox. He’s second to only O’Neill in batting average on the team as he’s hitting at a .327 clip. He also leads Boston with six stolen bases.

While he was too hard on himself after his miscue, he showed his maturation by taking full responsibility for it.

And he displayed his maturity again by returning to the ballpark the next day and delivering.