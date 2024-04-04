Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Creates Career Dominance In Oakland

Nick Pivetta battled for five solid innings to boost the Boston Red Sox to a 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

This outing became the latest for the Red Sox right-hander resulting in a dominant effort at Oakland Coliseum. Pivetta has four career outings on the road against the Athletics, all of which coming with the Red Sox. Across 25 innings, Pivetta did not allow a run while racking up 33 strikeouts with just seven walks.

His shining moment came in a bulk relief outing in 2023 after Brennan Bernardino started the game as an opener. Pivetta proceeded to strike out 13 hitters over six hitless innings to drive the Red Sox to their lone win of the three-game series.

“I’ve had a lot of success here,” Pivetta told reporters after Wednesday’s win, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “I definitely enjoy the extra foul territory and the mound.”

Dating back to last season, Pivetta carries a six-start stretch of excellence that has set the scene for an elevated 2024 campaign. Along with Brayan Bello, the veteran righty can set the tone for continued improvement for the staff.

The Red Sox look to continue their strong start in a three-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.