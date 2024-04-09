BOSTON — Nick Pivetta hoped to “set the standard” for the Boston Red Sox and lead by example in the starting rotation.

He did that in his first two starts, posting a 0.82 ERA over 11 innings for Boston. Pivetta should still have an impact in 2024, though it will have to wait with the right-hander going on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain. Pivetta feels “disappointed” in missing time with the Red Sox rotation, though he hopes that the caution pays off for a smooth recovery.

“(I’m) going to look to take these couple weeks off, try to recover and get back at it,” Pivetta told reporters at Fenway Park on Tuesday. “It’s kind of been there for a bit. Just working through it. Just haven’t been recovering the way that I’d like to. Losing track on getting back to normal.”

While chief baseball officer Craig Breslow outlined a “realistic goal” for Pivetta’s timetable to recovery, the Red Sox starter would not commit to or predetermine when he will once again take the mound for Boston.

“I’m just going to be smart,” Pivetta added. “We have a great training staff here. “Just focusing on recovering. Making sure that I’m well enough to come back. Make sure that I’m never in the position to have to do this again. Just looking forward to getting through this.”

In his absence, Red Sox starters will move up a spot before searching for Pivetta’s placeholder on Saturday.