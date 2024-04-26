The New England Patriots decided weeks ago they wanted to select North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the NFL draft.

And after it was made official on Thursday night, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III applauded the Patriots for their selection.

“Drake Maye has everything you want from a franchise QB,” Griffin wrote on X. “Strong Arm, playmaking ability, can throw from any platform and doesn’t back down when adversity strikes. He just wants to play ball and compete. Now he does it for the storied @Patriots in the post Brady Era. Go get it!”

Drake Maye has everything you want from a franchise QB. Strong Arm, playmaking ability, can throw from any platform and doesn’t back down when adversity strikes. He just wants to play ball and compete. Now he does it for the storied @Patriots in the post Brady Era. Go get it! pic.twitter.com/q4a4A67w13 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024

Maye knows the success Brady had while he donned the Patriots’ Red, White and Blue jersey in New England but told reporters he knows he’s “not going to be” the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tom Brady’s the GOAT. It’s easy to say that. He’s the best to ever play this game,” Maye told reporters, per team-provided video. “I’m not going to be Tom Brady. I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye. And from there, just try to learn from him, get to know him a little bit. And other than that, just try to soak it up and be a sponge and try to learn all I can from him. He’s the man in that town.”