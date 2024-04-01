Details regarding Tom Brady’s induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame continue to trickle out.

We already knew the ceremony will take place June 12 — representing Brady’s six Super Bowl wins with New England and his jersey number — at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Now, we know how fans can attend the festivities, courtesy of ESPN Patriots beat reporter Mike Reiss.

Here’s what Reiss wrote Sunday as part of a notes column published on ESPN.com:

Next week, Patriots season-ticket members will be sent ticket information, and they will be given preferred pricing for the event through April 12. If there is remaining inventory after the presale process, it will be made available to the general public later in April. For longtime New England sports fans, it sounds like this could be similar to the historic “Larry Bird Night” in 1993.

This marks the first time that a Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony will be held inside Gillette Stadium. And who better to break the ice?

Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history, let alone Patriots history, and forever will be remembered as the quarterback of New England’s dynastic run to begin the 21st century.

The Patriots honored Brady with a halftime ceremony during their 2023 season opener, their first since the QB’s retirement following a 20-year run with New England and a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Patriots owner Robert Kraft will bring things to another level this spring, with Brady officially taking his place in the franchise’s Hall of Fame. The Patriots are waiving the usual four-year post-retirement window to enshrine Brady, a testament to his impact on New England and the entire league.

Will you be there to witness it? It should be a night Pats fans won’t soon forget, much like the championship glory Brady brought to the region.