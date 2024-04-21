Watch John Beecher Open Stanley Cup Playoffs Scoring For Bruins

BOSTON — John Beecher was just recalled from Providence on Friday to give the Bruins extra players during practice.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery gave Beecher the nod in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the rookie wasted little time making sure the right choice was made.

Now that's how to make a postseason debut 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/6tAMxgtDNl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2024

Skating up ice on a two-on-one, Jesper Boqvist hit Beecher with a tape-to-tape pass, who put the puck past Toronto netminder Ilya Samsanov at 2:26 of the opening period for the 1-0 Bruins lead. Bruins newcomer Pat Maroon earned the secondary assist on the goal.

Beecher is skating in the first postseason game of his career. It’s been quite the debut so far.

You can watch all the action on NESN.