FOXBORO, Mass. — Newly drafted New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a busy day Friday.

Less than 24 hours after getting selected No. 3 overall, Maye, his three older brothers and his longtime girlfriend hopped on Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s private jet in Detroit and headed to Gillette Stadium.

Maye met the man who signs the checks upon arriving at his first NFL home, and the signal-caller came with a message in hand for Kraft.

“Meeting Mr. Kraft, the first thing I said, ‘Thanks for trusting in me, believing in me and hopefully I’m not going to make you regret it,'” Maye said during his introductory press conference. “That’s my goal to come in here and work hard and win a lot of football games.”

The Patriots obviously selected Maye to do just that as he became New England’s highest drafted quarterback since the franchise took Drew Bledsoe at No. 1 overall in 1993.

The winning might not come right away for Maye, though. The Patriots could take their time with the 6-foot-4, 223-pound gunslinger and sit him for a year as he develops behind veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who New England signed to a one-year deal this offseason. Maye said he would prepare as if he will be the starter, but will leave that decision up to Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff.

But after throwing for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns with 16 interceptions as a two-year starter at North Carolina, Maye is champing at the bit to make good on his promise to Kraft.

“One thing I’m looking forward to showing the Patriots organization is that I love football, this sport,” Maye said. “I don’t do anything else besides winning and hate losing. Me and my brothers did that growing up. Anything keeping score, we just didn’t want to lose and have the bragging rights. I’m looking forward to showing that. I think that fits right in, in this organization.”

Maye certainly could visualize leading the Patriots to wins when he stood on the turf Friday at his new home field.

“Being here, being in the stadium, I think it’s one of those things you never forget the first time walking in,” Maye said.