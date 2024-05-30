FOXBORO, Mass. — Jacoby Brissett has seen Drake Maye start to chase perfection in his first few weeks on the New England Patriots practice field. The stories of Maye’s work ethic and competitiveness prior to his New England arrival indicate that’s nothing new for the first-round quarterback.

But Brissett, like others inside the Patriots organization, seemingly has tried to instill a long-term mindset.

“That’s why I tell him, ‘Every time you step out on this field, you got to make strides to get better at something,'” Brissett said at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. “I think he’s accepted that.”

‘Every time you step out on this field, you got to make strides to get better at something.’ Jacoby Brissett’s message to Drake Maye

Brissett has been impressed with how Maye has dealt with the day-to-day adversities on the field. He’s noticed Maye’s ability to correct his mistakes from one practice to the next.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s going out there and making corrections from his mistakes the day before and constantly adding more things to who he’s going to become as a player,” Brissett said. “So I’m excited for him. I see the work that he’s putting in and he’s done a good job.”

Brissett added: “It’s just positive reinforcement, and trying to instill that confidence in him and and show him that he is getting better.”

Maye is behind Brissett and Bailey Zappe on the quarterback pecking order.

Story continues below advertisement

Brissett who signed a one-year deal with New England this offseason, impressed during Day 4 of OTAs on Wednesday, the second open-to-media session. The 31-year-old continues to receive first-team reps and was the clear frontrunner during the competitive 11-on-11 period.

“I feel like I’m getting better,” Brissett said.

Seems like Maye isn’t the only one taking Brissett’s advice.