Anna Horford did not care for Draymond Green’s work Wednesday as an NBA on TNT guest panelist, to say the least.

Green joined Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and the crew, who covered the Celtics-Cavaliers and Mavericks-Thunder conference semifinal matchups. The Golden State Warriors star, as is customary, was unapologetically blunt with his analysis, which included critical remarks about Al Horford. Green specifically pointed out the veteran forward’s issues as a pick-and-roll defender.

Of course, the criticisms were a tad hollow on a night when Horford turned back the clock with 22 points and 15 rebounds in Boston’s series-clinching win over Cleveland at TD Garden. In turn, Anna Horford came to the defense of her brother on social media.

“Solid overall defense, including three blocks and Draymond is on @NBAonTNT saying Al’s getting cooked? (Expletive) off and enjoy your vacation,” she posted to X.

Story continues below advertisement

Anna Horford added: “Draymond is a (expletive) hater. Biased opinions are weak opinions. Get him off the TV @NBAonTNT.

Green’s Celtics cracks weren’t limited to Horford. The four-time NBA champion also made a case for why no one should care about Boston reaching a fourth Eastern Conference finals in five years.

Horford and his Celtics teammates probably aren’t too concerned about Green’s words, though. Boston has bigger fish to fry, and a conference crown is next on the to-do list.