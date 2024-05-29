It has been a month since Masataka Yoshida suited up for the Boston Red Sox.

But Yoshida, who was officially placed on the injured list on May 1 with a left thumb sprain, could be nearing a return.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided a promising update on Yoshida prior to Boston’s series finale Wednesday night against the Orioles in Baltimore.

“He was examined by the hand doctor. Now it’s a matter of trying to see if there’s a guard or something that can help him,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “And he should start swinging in the upcoming days.”

That’s certainly good news for the Red Sox, especially after they placed one of their sluggers on the IL before the contest with the Orioles.

Yoshida had an up-and-down season to start his second year with the Red Sox. He batted .275 with two home runs and 11 RBIs to go along with a .736 OPS, but seemed to be finding his groove just prior to going on the IL.

After enduring a stretch of five games when he didn’t start, Yoshida collected four hits in a 17-0 drubbing of the Chicago Cubs on April 27. He played in just one more game before getting injured.

Yoshida returning certainly would bring a boost to Boston’s lineup and it seems like that could be possible sometime in June.