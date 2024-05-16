Are We Already Underrating Lamar Jackson Ahead Of 2024 NFL Season?

The NFL schedule was released Wednesday night, and though it may still be mid-May, this is the closest football season has felt since the Super Bowl.

Granted, with every day that passes on the calendar, we literally get closer to football season, but you get the point — don’t get caught up with the details.

Once the 2024 NFL season does roll around, we won’t have to wait long for one of the best games on the entire 18-week slate. The Kansas City Chiefs will unveil their latest Super Bowl banner ahead of the season’s first game, a Thursday night tilt at Arrowhead Stadium where the Baltimore Ravens will be paying KC a visit.

Understandably, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will get all the love and attention that night when they celebrate their back-to-back NFL titles.

On the other sideline, though, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will look to spoil the party. Jackson is the defending NFL MVP after arguably the best season of his career.

He was more accurate than he’s ever been in his career, and he threw for 24 touchdowns while rushing for another five. He totaled nearly 3,700 yards through the air and amassed another 821 on the ground with Baltimore going 13-3 in his starts.

That makes it kind of hard to believe there are four players as of right now who would enter the 2024 NFL season with shorter MVP odds than Jackson. As NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle discussed on this week’s episode of “The Spread” podcast, it’s borderline disrespectful for Jackson, a two-time MVP winner.

2024 NFL MVP odds (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Patrick Mahomes +500

Josh Allen +800

C.J. Stroud +1000

Joe Burrow +1000

Lamar Jackson +1400

Jordan Love +1400

Jalen Hurts +1400

Dak Prescott +1600

Justin Herbert +1600

“Are we gonna just constantly disrespect Lamar Jackson in the MVP market?” Doyle asked. ” … This is a guy who is a two-time MVP winner, reigning MVP winner, he’s coming off arguably his second-best season. You could argue it was his best season if you want, because of some of the improvements he’s made as a passer. He’s only 27. The team, if they’re gonna win and have the success like they had last year, he’s gonna be up there. I dunno.”

It’s not that the number itself is a major disrespect, but it is jarring to see the names around — and even ahead of him on the betting board.

“I want to bet Jordan Love to win MVP. He’s 14-1. I don’t want to bet him at 14-1. He has the same odds as Lamar Jackson. No, thanks.” Cole replied. “Same thing with C.J. Stroud. … When you put Lamar Jackson compared to those guys, it makes no sense.”

Back-to-back winners are relatively rare in the NFL, but we’re just a few years removed from Aaron Rodgers winning two straight in 2020 and 2021. Regardless, betting against Jackson doesn’t seem very smart.