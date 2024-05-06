Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a lot of heat over the course of the “The Dynasty” series.

And Belichick took his chance to fire back Sunday night.

Belichick unleashed a hilarious joke about the role he played in the documentary while taking the mic at “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”

“Seriously I’m so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix,” Belichick said. “It’s not to be confused with the roast of Bill Belichick on the 10-part Apple TV series.”

The documentary didn’t put Belichick in the best of light and seemed to be a hit piece at times against the legendary head coach. Belichick was criticized for not only his cold-hearted treatment of Brady in the series, but also for how he handled the Aaron Hernandez situation among other things.

How Belichick was portrayed didn’t sit well with many of his former players. Rodney Harrison, Devin McCourty and Ty Law were some of the ex-Patriots to speak out against the documentary after it was released and voiced support for Belichick.

But with his own opportunity to stand up for himself, Belichick certainly didn’t miss with his chance to clap back.