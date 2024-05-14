Brad Marchand Fires Up Bruins Despite Missing Elimination Game With Injury

The Boston Bruins go to battle with their season on the line in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers. They’ll do so again without the services of their captain.

Brad Marchand, who took punishment from Florida’s Sam Bennett, left Game 3 on Friday with an upper-body injury. He missed Game 4 and will not play in Game 5 in Florida with the Panthers leading the series 3-1.

While Marchand won’t be on the ice to boost the Bruins, Marchand still made sure to instill his belief in his teammates and bring the energy into the game with massive implications. The Boston captain greeted his teammates before Game 5, per team-provided video.

Do it for The Cap. pic.twitter.com/oXqmu6shE2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 14, 2024

The Bruins search for a season-saving victory to extend the series in force Game 6 on Friday in Boston.