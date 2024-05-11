Already facing a three-goal deficit entering the third period, the comeback attempt became even more of a challenge when the Boston Bruins took the ice for the final frame of Game 3 without captain Brad Marchand.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery offered a brief update after Boston’s 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Friday night. Florida now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

“Upper body,” Montgomery told reporters, per a team-provided video. “We’ll know more tomorrow (Saturday).”

Marchand didn’t return to the bench after the second intermission. At the time, he was deemed unlikely to return with an upper-body injury.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins captain seemed to be shaken up after a first-period collision with Panthers forward Sam Bennett. While Marchand ultimately stepped back on the ice minutes after that blow, it looked as if he labored through his shifts.

Marchand played 10:51 in the opening two periods.

Montgomery complimented the group, specifically David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, for how it stepped up without Marchand on the bench.

The Bruins and Panthers meet for Game 4 at TD Garden on Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch pregame coverage on NESN starting at 5:30 p.m. with postgame coverage after the final buzzer.