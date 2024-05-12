Brad Marchand Update: Bruins Catch Tough Break Before Game 4

The Bruins have a chance to even their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Sunday night, but they will try to do so without their captain.

Brad Marchand will not be available for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, head coach Jim Montgomery announced roughly eight hours before puck drop. Marchand sustained an upper-body injury Friday night and was limited to 10:51 of ice time in Boston’s Game 3 loss. Montgomery declined to answer whether or not Marchand’s injury is a concussion.

Marchand potentially could be replaced in the lineup by Danton Heinen, who Montgomery confirmed as an option for Game 4. Injury kept Heinen out of the Bruins’ last four games, but the 28-year-old practiced with the team Saturday and appeared ready for a return to game action. Montgomery also didn’t rule out the possibility of rolling with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the latest tilt against the Panthers.

The Bruins obviously will be hard-pressed to pull out a victory Sunday night with Marchand out of the lineup. The two-time All-Star currently leads Boston in assists (seven) and total points (10) in these playoffs.

The B’s and the Panthers will drop the puck at 6:30 p.m. ET. NESN will air an hour of pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m., as well as full postgame coverage once the final horn sounds.