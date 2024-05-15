Bronny James Compares Himself To Two Celtics At NBA Combine

Bronny James isn’t trying to copy his father LeBron James if he makes it to the NBA.

The younger James actually has other players in mind that he wants to be like, including two who currently are members of the Boston Celtics.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, Bronny James told reporters at the NBA draft combine on Tuesday that he wants to emulate Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White along with Sacramento Kings defensive stalwart Davion Mitchell.

“Just guys that excel in their role and, you know, get good money and get good playing time from it,” James told reporters, “because they are locked into that role and know what they’re supposed to do.”

That’s a lofty comparison for James, who averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games during his freshman season with USC. Holiday is a perennial All-Defensive Team member and a two-time All-Star while enjoying a 15-year NBA career. White has set a high bar, too, by turning into a two-way standout for the Celtics, especially in this postseason.

James has a long way to go to get his game to that level. At the moment, he is just trying to improve his draft stock this week at the NBA combine. James is a fringe pick who most likely will go late in the second round.

James left open the possibility that he could withdraw from the draft and return to college for a sophomore season, per Woike.

But if James does make the massive leap to the NBA, he doesn’t want his identity to be solely tied to his NBA superstar father.

“I just want to, you know, have people know my name is Bronny James and not being identified as just LeBron James’ son,” he said. “I feel like that would be a great angle.”