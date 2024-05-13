The Boston Bruins on Monday announced four roster moves and called up three players from Providence ahead of Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins recalled forward Patrick Brown, forward Jayson Megna and goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence, according to a press release. The organization also assigned goaltender Michael DiPietro to Providence.

Boston trails Florida 3-1 in its best-of-seven second-round series. The Black and Gold dropped Game 4 by a 3-2 verdict at TD Garden on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old Brown recently was elevated to Boston ahead of Game 1 in the best-of-seven series against the Panthers. Brown played in the series opener due to an injury to Jesper Boqvist.

Brown, a 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward, appeared in 11 games with Boston this season and recorded one assist. He also recorded 32 points on 11 goals and 21 assists in 42 games with Providence.

Megna appeared in one game with Boston this season, while Bussi, a 25-year-old goaltender, appeared in 41 games with Providence this season with a 2.67 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

Brown, Megna and Bussi recently concluded the 2023-24 AHL season in Providence, all appearing in the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs.