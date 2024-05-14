Bruins Believe In These Advantages In Comeback Chances Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins enter Game 5 against the Florida Panthers with their backs against the walls and playing for their postseason lives.

Boston trails 3-1 in the second-round playoff series and takes the ice on the road at Amerant Bank Arena. The Bruins have an uphill climb against the team that ended their historic season a year ago. This time around, the Bruins believe the desperation they need to play with could quickly become an advantage against the Panthers.

“It’s no secret what’s at stake here tonight,” Peeke told reporters on Tuesday, per team-provided video. “I think we can use that to our advantage. High emotion, high intensity. Once we execute, we had an extremely good regular season against this team. Obviously (in) Game 1, we played really well. If we execute our game plan, good things happen for us. We really just have to focus on what works for us.”

Peeke expanded that particular aspects of play for the Bruins could create the chance to tilt the ice and had hope to the comeback attempt.

“I think we can really get them in transition,” Peeke added. “Moving the puck quick, using our legs and using that middle ice. I think when we do that, a lot opens up. I think that’s a big aspect.”

The Bruins and Panthers drop the puck in Sunrise at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN and you can catch an hour of pregame coverage of NESN+.