The subject of goaltender interference not being called may have been a sore subject for the Boston Bruins entering Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

Boston fell behind in a 3-1 series deficit after Florida came back to win Game 4, largely driven by Sam Bennett’s goal that did not gain a goaltender interference call after Charlie Coyle got cross-checked into Jeremy Swayman.

Game 5 offered quite the opposite for the Bruins, whether it came by coincidence or karma. Charlie McAvoy ripped a shot that broke a 1-1 tie in the second period for the Bruins. Florida head coach Paul Maurice challenged for goaltender interference with Danton Heinen’s stick in the crease earlier in the play.

This time, the Bruins benefited from the review, which upheld the go-ahead goal for Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins now fight to finish a victory in Game 5 that would extend the series and force Game 6 in Boston.