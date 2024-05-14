UPDATE (11:25 a.m. ET): Brad Marchand was ruled out for Bruins-Panthers Game 5.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Bruins are facing another postseason elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers, but they might just be in line for some reinforcements.

Brad Marchand is back skating.

Marchand returned to the ice for morning skate Tuesday, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe, opening up a possibility that he plays in a do-or-die matchup at Amerant Bank Arena.

Marchand missed Game 4 with an upper-body injury, which he suffered in Game 3 after taking a punch above the shoulders from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. It’s been argued the play was dirty, though no suspensions or fines were handed out. The Bruins tried their best to respond without their captain in the lineup but ended up dropping a third consecutive game to put themselves on the brink of elimination.

It’s unknown if Marchand will be able to return in Game 5, though a return to the ice certainly isn’t a bad sign for his availability. He did not practice with either of Boston’s power-play units.

The B’s and Panthers will take the ice for Game 5 on Tuesday, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET in Sunrise, Fla. NESN will have you covered with pregame and postgame coverage, where you can see if Marchand will officially draw back into the lineup.