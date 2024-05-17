Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Hoping To Keep Personal Momentum Alive

BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy has been on the receiving end of criticism throughout the postseason, and rightfully so.

McAvoy struggled early against both the Maple Leafs and Panthers, serving as a minus-seven across six total losses. He punctuated things with a dreadful night in Game 4 against Florida that pushed Boston toward the brink of elimination.

He wasn’t good for a long stretch, but the 26-year-old’s performance in Game 5 could be the start of a complete change in narrative.

McAvoy was the best player on the ice in the Bruins’ season-saving victory, dishing out three hits, blocking four shots, getting six of his own on net, chipping in an assist and scoring the game-winning goal. It was the kind of game you’d expect out of a true No. 1 defenseman, and though it represented a huge shift, McAvoy didn’t exactly seem surprised by his uptick.

Story continues below advertisement

MCAVOY GETS THE BRUINS LEAD BACK 🚀 pic.twitter.com/GSFdHwjNRx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 15, 2024

“You definitely — you’re never too high and never too low because any day can be your day,” McAvoy said Thursday following practice. “I get another chance tomorrow to do everything I can for this team, and I can’t wait.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, just like a number of his players, were more complimentary and excited about what McAvoy’s return to form can mean for Boston’s aspirations.

“McAvoy is a real confident player, but that puck going in alleviates a lot of stuff,” Montgomery said. “He’s just focused on the next shift, the next moment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins’ next moment comes Friday night at TD Garden, as they look to keep their season alive and force a decisive Game 7 in Florida. NESN has you covered with pregame and postgame coverage.