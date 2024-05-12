BOSTON — The Bruins made a statement in the first period of Game 4 against the Panthers, taking the 2-0 lead into the room at the end of the opening frame.

Not only did Boston make a statement on the scoreboard, but the Black and Gold set the tone by laying crushing hits that began with alternate captain Charlie McAvoy on Sam Reinhart in the opening seconds of the game.

MCAVOY WITH A MASSIVE HIT ON REINHART 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ou3MrJJReo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 12, 2024

Bruins newcomer Pat Maroon wanted to set the tone before the puck even dropped when he was chirping Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky during warmups.

Pat Maroon was trying to send a message to Sergei Bobrovsky during warmups 👀 pic.twitter.com/RhtrA7SFJ8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2024

Maroon didn’t stop there. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound bruiser was jawing with Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk and pretty much anyone wearing a white sweater on the ice, letting them know if they were willing, he was ready to go.

No one in a Panthers uniform has taken him up on his offer, yet.