Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is bringing a new meaning to rocking the Black and Gold.

He’s got quite the shiner.

Boston has been involved in a pair of physical series to open the postseason, with the Florida Panthers bringing a different level of physicality in Game 3 on Friday. Bruins captain Brad Marchand experienced it firsthand when he took a sucker punch to the face, and it appears McAvoy took a blow of his own.

McAvoy, speaking to reporters Saturday, revealed his new look.

Charlie McAvoy on his mindset moving forward in the series: "I have a lot of confidence and faith in this group, and it’s a really close-knit group…we all believe in here, and that doesn’t change." pic.twitter.com/BqUctrBoyY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 11, 2024

It’s hardly the first time a hockey player has been gifted a shiner, but it’s always alarming when a guy randomly shows up with a different color eye.

McAvoy shouldn’t miss any time, but he might want to invest in a good (and large) pair of sunglasses.