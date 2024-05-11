Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is bringing a new meaning to rocking the Black and Gold.
He’s got quite the shiner.
Boston has been involved in a pair of physical series to open the postseason, with the Florida Panthers bringing a different level of physicality in Game 3 on Friday. Bruins captain Brad Marchand experienced it firsthand when he took a sucker punch to the face, and it appears McAvoy took a blow of his own.
McAvoy, speaking to reporters Saturday, revealed his new look.
Story continues below advertisement
It’s hardly the first time a hockey player has been gifted a shiner, but it’s always alarming when a guy randomly shows up with a different color eye.
McAvoy shouldn’t miss any time, but he might want to invest in a good (and large) pair of sunglasses.
Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images