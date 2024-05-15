Charlie McAvoy and the Bruins were in jeopardy of shifting from elation to pure deflation at the snap of a finger Tuesday night in Florida.

McAvoy, who had struggled in Boston’s second-round series against the Panthers, snapped out of his funk with a huge go-ahead goal halfway through the second period of Game 5. But Paul Maurice and company threatened to take the game-changing tally off the board, as Florida felt Sergei Bobrovsky was the victim of goaltender interference before McAvoy lit the lamp.

The goal was put through a review, and according to David Pastrnak, McAvoy was restless as the referees deliberated.

“Oh, he was freaking out,” Pastrnak told reporters, per a team-provided video.

Fortunately for McAvoy, his first goal of the postseason was upheld and the visitors maintained their lead. The star blueliner ended up finishing his stout Game 5 performance with an excellent defensive play that helped Boston put the finishing touches on its season-saving victory.

McAvoy played with a clear confidence Tuesday night, and the same could be said for many others in the Bruins dressing room. Jim Montgomery will need his players to follow suit Friday night when Boston hosts Florida for a pivotal Game 6.